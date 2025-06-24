© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina Senate approves $700 million hurricane relief package

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 24, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
In September 2024, debris carried by Tropical Storm Helene floodwaters on the Swannanoa River in Asheville piled up against the century-old Lake Craig Dam, which also served as a bridge. Rising stormwater carved a new channel around the dam, lifting part of the bridge and sweeping it downstream. Part of the remaining dam is seen here in February 2025.
Jack Igelman
/
Carolina Public Press
Damaged by Helene, part of the remaining century-old Lake Craig Dam is pictured in February 2025.

The North Carolina Senate gave unanimous approval Monday to a $700 million recovery package for Western North Carolina as it continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

This brings the total amount of state funding dedicated to relief and recovery needs to more than $2.1 billion.

About $480 million of that new $700 million will be appropriated for immediate needs. Appropriations will include $100 million to the cashflow loans for local governments program administered by the State Treasurer, $75 million to replace private roads and bridges and $70 million to continue covering the matching funds from FEMA.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports