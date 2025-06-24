North Carolina Senate approves $700 million hurricane relief package

The North Carolina Senate gave unanimous approval Monday to a $700 million recovery package for Western North Carolina as it continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

This brings the total amount of state funding dedicated to relief and recovery needs to more than $2.1 billion.

About $480 million of that new $700 million will be appropriated for immediate needs. Appropriations will include $100 million to the cashflow loans for local governments program administered by the State Treasurer, $75 million to replace private roads and bridges and $70 million to continue covering the matching funds from FEMA.