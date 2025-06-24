SC attorney general kicks off bid for open gubernatorial race

Alan Wilson, the four-term Republican attorney general of South Carolina, kicked off his bid Monday for the state's first open gubernatorial race in 16 years, setting up a 2026 GOP primary contest that's likely to be a heated competition for President Donald Trump's endorsement.

South Carolina Public Radio reports that official filing for the state's 2026 elections doesn't open until March, but several other Republicans have already made moves toward running. State Sen. Josh Kimbrell is set to kick off his bid on Saturday.

Other likely entrants include Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and Representative Nancy Mace, who told the AP earlier this year she was "seriously considering" a run.