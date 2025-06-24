© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

SC attorney general kicks off bid for open gubernatorial race

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:17 AM EDT
Alan Wilson, South Carolina's attorney general. He was first elected to the position in 2010.
South Carolina Attorney General's Office
South Carolina's attorney general, Alan Wilson. He was first elected to the position in 2010.

Alan Wilson, the four-term Republican attorney general of South Carolina, kicked off his bid Monday for the state's first open gubernatorial race in 16 years, setting up a 2026 GOP primary contest that's likely to be a heated competition for President Donald Trump's endorsement.

South Carolina Public Radio reports that official filing for the state's 2026 elections doesn't open until March, but several other Republicans have already made moves toward running. State Sen. Josh Kimbrell is set to kick off his bid on Saturday.

Other likely entrants include Lt. Gov. Pam Evette and Representative Nancy Mace, who told the AP earlier this year she was "seriously considering" a run.
Tags
Politics South Carolina
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports