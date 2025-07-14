© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.
NEWS BRIEFS

Republican Krista Bokhari files to run for Charlotte City Council seat

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
Krista Bokhari speaks to City Council in a video released last week.
Krista Bokhari
Krista Bokhari speaks to Charlotte City Council in a video.

Republican Krista Bokhari filed paperwork Monday to run for the Charlotte City Council District 6 seat recently held by her husband, Tariq Bokhari. He resigned in April to take a high-level job in the Department of Transportation under the Trump administration.

Krista Bokhari applied this spring to finish the last six months of the term, but Mayor Vi Lyles broke a City Council tie vote and appointed former City Council member Edwin Peacock instead.

Republican Sary Chakra is also running.

The general election for the south Charlotte seat is expected to be close. It’s one of two seats held by Republicans on the 11-member council.

Democrat Kimberly Owens is also running.
Tags
Politics City Council
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison