Republican Krista Bokhari files to run for Charlotte City Council seat

Republican Krista Bokhari filed paperwork Monday to run for the Charlotte City Council District 6 seat recently held by her husband, Tariq Bokhari. He resigned in April to take a high-level job in the Department of Transportation under the Trump administration.

Krista Bokhari applied this spring to finish the last six months of the term, but Mayor Vi Lyles broke a City Council tie vote and appointed former City Council member Edwin Peacock instead.

Republican Sary Chakra is also running.

The general election for the south Charlotte seat is expected to be close. It’s one of two seats held by Republicans on the 11-member council.

Democrat Kimberly Owens is also running.