SC Lt. Gov. enters race to succeed Henry McMaster

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Monday that she’s running to succeed outgoing Gov. Henry McMaster. In a video posted on social media announcing her run, Evette touted her close alignment with and support from President Trump, as well as McMaster.

Let's stand up and Keep South Carolina Great! #KeepSCGreat pic.twitter.com/bdzPEevWs1 — Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette (@PamelaEvette) July 14, 2025

McMaster isn’t running again because of term limits. Evette, a conservative upstate South Carolina Republican, would be the state’s second female governor, after Nikki Haley. South Carolina Attorney General Allen Wilson and State Senator Josh Kimbrell have also declared their candidacy.

