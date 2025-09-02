Early voting expands ahead of Charlotte municipal primary

With the Charlotte primary election a week away, eight more early voting sites are open Monday across the city. After seven days of early voting only at the Hal Marshall site on North College Street, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says 859 voters have cast their ballot so far. This week, early voting will be available at the Westbrooks, Independence, South County, SouthPark, University City and West Boulevard libraries as well as the Marion Diehl Rec Center and the Steele Creek Masonic Lodge (addresses below). Early voting runs through Saturday.

Early voting locations

