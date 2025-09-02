Early voting expands ahead of Charlotte municipal primary
With the Charlotte primary election a week away, eight more early voting sites are open Monday across the city. After seven days of early voting only at the Hal Marshall site on North College Street, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says 859 voters have cast their ballot so far. This week, early voting will be available at the Westbrooks, Independence, South County, SouthPark, University City and West Boulevard libraries as well as the Marion Diehl Rec Center and the Steele Creek Masonic Lodge (addresses below). Early voting runs through Saturday.
Early voting locations
- Hal Marshall 618 N College St.
- Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd.
- EAST - Independence Regional Library 6000 Conference Dr.
- Marion Diehl Rec Center 2219 Tyvola Rd.
- SOUTH County Regional Library 5801 Rea Rd.
- SOUTHPARK - Southpark Regional Library 7015 Carnegie Blvd.
- STEELE CREEK Masonic Lodge 13611 Steele Creek Rd.
- UNIVERSITY CITY Regional Library 5528 Waters Edge Village Dr.
- WEST West Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd.