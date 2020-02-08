Facing Financial Uncertainty, Actor's Theatre Of Charlotte Sends A Plea For Donations

For 31 years, Actor's Theatre of Charlotte has been staging award-winning comtemporary shows for adults. But this week, the local theatre company sent a dire email to patrons saying their cash reserves have run out, and they "may not be able to continue."

It comes the same week as Opera Carolina announced it was laying off its executive director amid budget cuts, citing a "harsh economic climate for the arts," and its closure could deal a serious blow to Charlotte's theatre community, which already lost Charlotte Repertory Theatre in 2005 and Carolina Actors Studio Theatre in 2014.

In an interview with WFAE, Actor's Theatre's executive director, Chip Decker, said his group's current financial uncertainty is due to a series of crises the group has had to endure over the past few years.

This story will be updated.