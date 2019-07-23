Man Arrested After Charlotte Bus Driver Shot

Police have arrested a man in the Monday afternoon shooting of a transit bus driver in uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 57-year-old T.B. Moss faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The shooting happened about12:45 p.m. near the transportation center on East Trade Street.

Police say Moss was in a domestic relationship with the driver, whose condition is unknown. No one else was hurt.

The driver, a woman, was taken to a hospital by medics. Moss was located near the scene of the shooting, and he had a firearm, police said.

There was a brief delay in some bus service near the transit center. The Charlotte Observer reports that a bullet hole could be seen in the driver's side of a city bus window after the shooting.