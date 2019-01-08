North Carolina To Lose Netflix Show Over HB2

By 1 hour ago

The lingering fallout from North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" may force a new Netflix series about the state's Outer Banks to film in South Carolina.

Show creator Jonas Pate tells The StarNews of Wilmington that Netflix has picked up "OBX," with filming slated to begin this spring. He says the streaming service passed on filming in North Carolina because of a clause in HB2's replacement that halts new local antidiscrimination ordinances until 2020.

Pate says that clause is costing Wilmington "70 good, clean, pension-paying jobs." The production is projected to spend around $60 million where it films.

Pate says "OBX" could still film where it's set if legislators accelerate the clause's sunset. Incoming state Senator Harper Peterson says he'd like to see the issue brought up at the start of the General Assembly's session.

Tags: 
Top News
HB2

Related Content

CRVA Earmarks Millions To Improve Charlotte's Image After 'Bathroom Bill'

By Dec 18, 2018
HB2 and HB142
Tom Bullock / WFAE

More than 1 ½ years since North Carolina's "bathroom bill" was repealed, Charlotte is spending millions to try to attract the visitors turned off by the measure seen as allowing discrimination against LGBTQ residents.