-
RALEIGH -- A federal judge approved a legal settlement Tuesday affirming transgender people's right to use restrooms matching their gender identity in…
-
North Carolina is being sued again over its treatment of transgender people, as state employees argue their health plan violated federal law by dropping coverage of medically necessary procedures.
-
A ban on New York state-funded travel to North Carolina is complicating matters for state college swimmers heading south for an NCAA championship meet.
-
After the North Carolina General Assembly passed House Bill 2 nearly three years ago, the NBA canceled its All-Star Game that was supposed to be held in…
-
Raleigh police say two women sexually assaulted a transgender woman at a bar in December.News outlets report 38-year-old Amber Harrell and 31-year-old…
-
The lingering fallout from North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" may force a new Netflix series about the state's Outer Banks to film in South…
-
More than 1 ½ years since North Carolina's "bathroom bill" was repealed, Charlotte is spending millions to try to attract the visitors turned off by the…
-
A lawsuit challenging the replacement for House Bill 2 — known as the "bathroom bill" — is moving forward, with a judge finding evidence that transgender…
-
Transgender plaintiffs who think the compromise that replaced North Carolina's so-called "bathroom bill" is still discriminatory are heading back to…
-
A deal was announced this week to end litigation over legislation that replaced House Bill 2. The proposal would allow transgender people to use public…