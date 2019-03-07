Travel Ban To North Carolina Affecting New York State College Swimmers

A ban on New York state-funded travel to North Carolina is complicating matters for state college swimmers heading south for an NCAA championship meet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order in 2016 banning non-essential state-funded travel to North Carolina House Bill 2, the controversial legislation known as the "bathroom bill," was signed. The bill, which was later repealed, required people to use the public bathroom that corresponds with the gender listed on their birth certificate

Local television station WHEC reports that 10 State University of New York at Geneseo swimmers and divers who qualified for the Division III championship later this month will not be able to stay in North Carolina hotel rooms. The athletes will have to stay in neighboring Virginia, more than an hour away from the competition.

State lawmakers say swimmers at state colleges in Brockport and Cortland also are affected.

