CMS closed Monday due to stormy forecast

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed Monday due to forecast storms, the district said Sunday night.

Here's the message sent to families:

"After closely monitoring weather conditions and in coordination with local and state officials, all Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) will be closed for students on Monday, March 16, 2026. Because this instructional day is waived by the Superintendent, we will not be using a designated make-up instructional day on the 2025-26 academic calendar."

All after-school and community use programs in school buildings are canceled as well.

Other area districts are closed or remote on Monday, including Union County, Fort Mill, York County, Anson County and Cabarrus County.