Mecklenburg Public Health hosts Meck Design to discuss community health, improvement plans

Mecklenburg Public Health hosted the annual Meck Design event on Friday to discuss community health and improvement plans.

Interns, residents and high school students attended the Meck Design event, which hosted a diverse array of current and aspiring medical personnel. Its goal was to reflect on the 2025 Community Health Assessment and plan for future improvements.

Dr. Kimberly Scott is the Interim Director of Mecklenburg Public Health. She said a large focus of the Community Health Assessment was housing affordability.

“One thing that was underlying in all of the discussions was the shifting cost of living in our community and how access to affordable housing is critical to making sure people can be healthy and have additional resources to support them and their families,” Scott said.

Meck Design broke participants into groups focusing on various health topics. Scott said these conversations will help Mecklenburg Public Health form an action plan to address the community’s largest health concerns, such as mental health, maternal health, and chronic disease.

“This is the start of using that data to drive action,” Scott said.