-
A ban on New York state-funded travel to North Carolina is complicating matters for state college swimmers heading south for an NCAA championship meet.
-
One of the state’s leading gay and transgender rights groups announced Tuesday that it will not endorse incumbents who are running for re-election in the…
-
Several progressive and Democratic groups have organized the first candidate forum of Charlotte's upcoming mayoral race. The forum will feature all three…
-
One week ago, House Bill 2 was repealed and replaced by House Bill 142. And a lot has happened since then.The NCAA and ACC have each said championship…
-
North Carolina Rep. John Autry has been part of the House Bill 2 debate from local and state perspectives. The Mecklenburg County Democrat was a member of…