Red Cross Helps Residents Recover After Tornadoes During Coronavirus Pandemic

The American Red Cross says more than 100 residents are receiving aid across 17 North Carolina counties after seven tornadoes touched down in the state early Monday morning.

Robbie Sofaly, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross, says a public health emergency like the coronavirus pandemic coupled with a natural disaster has been particularly challenging for the families affected.

“These are traumatic events and that sense of trauma is heightened I would say," Sofaly said. "The uncertainty of what’s next is made worse as the availability of resources and services is even more scarce than it was prior to the pandemic.”

Sofaly says the Red Cross has responded to the needs of families and individuals ranging from clothing, shelter, replacing loss medication, to mental health resources and financial assistance.