WFAE Privacy Policy

Last updated: February 4, 2021

This privacy policy (“Privacy Policy”) describes the information, including personal information, collected by WFAE, or University Radio Foundation, (“we” or “our” or “us”), including our affiliates and subsidiaries, how we collect that information, how that information may be used, and with whom it may be shared when you use our Sites (as defined below).

When we use the term “personal information”, we mean information that can be used to identify you.

References to “you” or “your” means the person accessing the Site and/or using our services.

This Privacy Policy applies to your use of storymosaic.org, WFAE.report, and www.wfae.org (the “Sites”), including, without limitation, information you provide using our Site features (other than for donations), and any information you provide to us via email or telephone. This Privacy Policy does not apply to information collected about donors. Donors should read our Donor Privacy Statement to learn more about our applicable data practices. If you do not agree with our Terms of Use or this Privacy Policy, then you must not access or use the Sites.

This Privacy Policy tells you about:

Our detailsWhat information do we collect and how is it collected?How will we use your information and on what legal bases do we use personal information?How is my information shared?

What are my options?

Notice to childrenThird party links, Applications, and WebsitesProtection of your information; RetentionUser feedbackWhere will we transfer your information?Notice to individuals in the EU/EEA/UKNotice to California residentsDo-not-track disclosure; third-party trackingChanges to our Privacy PolicyContact information

Our details

We are WFAE 90.7 FM, an independent, non-profit organization, affiliate of National Public Radio and licensed to the University Radio Foundation, Inc. with additional frequencies in Hickory (90.3FM), Laurinburg (106.1FM) and Southern Pines (93.7FM). Our registered office address is at WFAE Radio 90.7, 8801 J.M. Keynes Drive Suite 91, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262.

For the purpose of the General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”) in respect to personal information of users of the Sites, we are the data controller. This is because we dictate the purpose for which your personal information is used and how we use your personal information. We fairly process your information under relevant law. If you have any questions about how your data is kept or if you wish to exercise one or more of your rights in regard to the data we keep on you, please contact our Data Protection Officer at WFAE Radio 90.7, 8801 J.M. Keynes Drive Suite 91, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262 or at datarequest@wfae.org.

What information do we collect and how is it collected?

We, or our service providers, may collect and process the following Personal Information in connection with your use of the Sites:

Site visitors. When you visit our Sites, you may voluntarily provide us with information when you post a comment, or use a “Contact Us” feature on our Sites, or otherwise communicate using features on our Sites. We may ask you to provide your name, address, email address, telephone number, company name, job title, and country, state/territory and any other information you provide in connection with your request or your comment.

Job applicants. If you apply for a position listed on our careers page using the available webform on our Site, you may submit certain information, including your first and last name, email address, resume, cover letter, address, cell phone, your employment history, your education and training, names and contact information for references, and your military service information, if applicable. If you provide us with references, you confirm that you have permission from that reference to provide us with their contact information and for us to contact them.

Other Interactions. On our Sites, we provide addresses for our offices, a phone number for you to reach us on the phone, and multiple email addresses. Depending on the form and substance of the interaction, you may provide us personal information, including, but not limited to your name, phone number, email address, address, company name, and financial information.

Information We Collect Automatically from You; Cookies

Whenever you visit or interact with our Sites, we, as well as our service providers, may use assorted technologies that automatically or passively collect information about how our Sites are accessed and used. We refer to this information as “traffic data.” Traffic data may include browser type, device type used to access the Sites (i.e., computer or mobile device), unique number assigned to identify such device, operating system, application version, click path taken through our Sites, your use of features on our Sites, and other usage information. We collect information about searches and the information you download or access. This information helps us manage, improve and customize our Sites. Traffic data is generally non-identifying, but if we associate it with you as an identifiable person, we will treat it as personal information.

Technologies we use on our Sites to collect traffic data, directly or through our service providers, may include cookies (data files placed on your computer or other devices used to access our Site), analytics software (e.g., Google Analytics) [PD2] and pixel tags (transparent graphic image, sometimes called a web beacon or tracking beacon, placed on a web page or in an email, which indicates that a page or email has been viewed). Google Analytics is a web analytics service provided by Google, Inc. Google Analytics uses cookies to help analyze how you use our Sites. The information generated by the cookie about your use of our Sites (including your IP address) will be transmitted to and stored by Google in aggregate form. Google uses this aggregated information on our behalf in order to evaluate use of our Sites, compile reports on Site activity and other services relating to Site activity and usage. You can learn more about how Google Analytics and how to opt out here: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

A cookie is a text file that is placed on your hard disk by a web page server. Cookies are uniquely assigned to you, and can only be read by a web server in the domain that issued the cookie to you. One of the primary purposes of cookies is to provide a convenience feature to save you time. The purpose of a cookie is to tell the web server that you have returned to a specific page. This simplifies the process of recording your personal information, such as billing addresses, shipping addresses, and so on. When you return to the same Site page, the information you previously provided can be retrieved, so you can easily use the features that you customized.

Cookies further allow us to present to you the information that will most likely appeal to you based on your activity and preferences. You can refuse to accept the cookies we use by adjusting your browser settings. However, if you block all cookies, you may not be able to access certain features or functionality of our Sites. You can find out more about how to manage cookies at www.allaboutcookies.org/manage-cookies.

Information We Receive from Other Sources

In addition to information we collect from you, we may receive your personal information from our service providers, such as companies that manage risk and fraud or market the Site. We may receive information about you from publicly available sources, such as from social media platforms.

How will we use your information and on what legal bases do we use personal information?

In general, we use your personal information to accomplish our business and commercial purposes, including for marketing, transactional purposes, or to otherwise enhance our business practices and our services to you. More specifically, we may use your personal information:

To provide the Sites to you. This is in our legitimate interest (i.e., the provision of the Sites to you).

To provide you with the services we offer (including access to Site content). This is to perform a contract between you and us.

To communicate with you and other individuals and to carry out your requests and respond to your communications. This is to perform a contract between you and us.

To carry out our obligations arising from any contracts entered into between you and us. This is to perform a contract between you and us.

To notify you about changes to the Sites. This is in our legitimate interest (i.e., the provision of the Sites).

To audit and monitor the use of the Sites and to improve the quality of the Sites, our and Services. This is to perform a contract between you and us.

To manage comments, questions and requests. This is to perform a contract between us (i.e., the provision and support of the Sites).

To provide you with information about the Sites we offer in accordance with your preferences as indicated (this may include sending you other information about products or services of a promotional partner on that partner’s behalf), including any marketing consent preferences. We can do this based on your consent.

To comply with any legal or regulatory obligations (including in connection with a court order and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims). This is in our legitimate interests (i.e., protection of our business, employees and customers) and for compliance with legal obligations to which we are subject.

To enforce or apply the agreements concerning you (including agreements between you and us). This is in our legitimate interest (i.e., protection of our business, employees and customers).

How is my information shared?

We may share your Personal Information for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy with affiliates, analytics, search engine providers; and with service providers (such as customer relationship management services, and marketing technology companies).

We reserve the right to disclose Personal Information if requested by law enforcement agencies or if we are required to do so by law, treaty, regulation, subpoena, court order, or by a government entity. We also may disclose your Personal Information to third parties if we have reason to believe that disclosing such information is necessary to conduct investigations of possible breaches of law, to cooperate in any legal investigation, or to identify, contact, or bring legal action against someone who may be violating any agreement with us. We may also disclose your personal information to other third parties, for example, in connection with a sale or transfer of assets.

What are my options?

You have a choice about whether or not you wish to receive information from us. We will not contact you for marketing purposes by email, telephone or text message unless you have given your prior consent. You can change your marketing preferences at any time by contacting us at wfae@wfae.org.

Notice to children

Our Sites are not designed nor intended for use by children under the age of 16. We do not knowingly solicit, collect or keep personal information from anyone under the age of 16. If we discover that we have inadvertently gathered any such information for a child under 16, we will take appropriate steps to delete it. If you are under the age of 16, please do not provide any Personal Information to us. If your child has submitted personal information, and you wish to delete such information, as well as refuse to allow any further collection or use of your child’s information, please contact us atwfae@wfae.org

Third party links, and websites

The Sites may contain links to third-party websites that are not controlled by us. These links are made available to you as a convenience, and you agree to use these links at your own risk. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the privacy practices or content of such third-party websites. This Privacy Policy only applies to information we collect from you while you are on our Sites. If you navigate to a third-party website from our Sites, we strongly encourage you to review and become familiar with that third-party website’s own privacy policy and statements. Use of third-party social networking websites, such as Facebook, Twitter and Flipbook, are governed by the privacy policies and practices of those websites.

Protection of your information; Retention

We take reasonable precautions to protect personal information and to keep personal information secure from loss, theft, misuse and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration and destruction. Transmission via the internet is not completely secure and we cannot guarantee the security of your information collected through the Site as such information may be transmitted using the Internet, other public telecommunication networks, servers, hardware or software that are not owned, operated, or controlled by us. Any information, including personal information, you provide to us via the Internet is at your own risk. If you have any questions about security on our Sites, you can contact us at wfae@wfae.org.

We will retain your personal information for as long as is necessary for purposes for which it was collected. The precise period will depend on the reason why it was collected. For example: for marketing purposes your personal information will be retained until you withdraw your consent; and in relation to your questions, until your comment or question has been resolved and a reasonable period thereafter or as long as the law requires. Once the retention period for each situation has expired we will take all reasonable steps to destroy or erase from our systems all personal data that we no longer require in accordance with all our applicable record retention schedules and policies.

User feedback

If you provide us with comments, suggestions, recommendations or other feedback pertaining to our Sites (collectively, “Feedback”), you understand that we may (although we have no obligation to do so) retain, disclose, use, or otherwise commercially exploit that Feedback in connection with any or all of our services without compensation or consideration to you.

Where will we transfer your information?

We are headquartered in the United States and we will process your information in the United States. Your personal information will be transferred and stored in the United States.

Due to the global nature of our business, as part of the services offered to you through our Sites, the information which you provide to us may be transferred to countries outside the European Union/European Economic Area (“EU/EEA”) or United Kingdom (“UK”) (such a country is called a “third country”). Data protection law imposes restrictions on the transfer of personal information outside of the EU/EEA or UK but such transfers can be made if the country to which we may transfer the data has an adequate level of protection for your rights, there are appropriate safeguards or a contract is in place allowing the transfer to take place, you have provided your consent or the transfer is necessary for reasons set out in the data protection laws.

If we transfer your information outside of the EU/EEA or UK in this way, we will take reasonable steps and implement appropriate measures to ensure that appropriate security measures are taken with the aim of ensuring that your privacy rights continue to be protected as outlined in this Privacy Policy and in accordance with data protection law. These measures generally include either transferring personal information to third countries that have been deemed to provide an adequate level of protection for personal information by the European Commission or transferring personal information to a third country where the recipient has agreed to a European Commission-approved data transfer agreement in the form of standard contractual clauses.

Notice to Individuals in the EU/EEA/UK

The following is a summary of the data protection rights available to individuals in the EU/EEA/UK with respect to their personal information. The rights may only apply in certain circumstances and are subject to certain exemptions. Please see below for a summary of your rights. You can exercise those rights using one of the methods in the “Contact Us” details below.

Summary of your rights

· Right of access to your personal information You have the right to receive a copy of your personal information that we hold about you, subject to certain exemptions.

· Right to rectify your personal information You have the right to ask us to correct your personal information that we hold where it is incorrect or incomplete.

· Right to erasure of your personal information You have the right to ask that your personal information be deleted in certain circumstances. For example (i) where your personal information is no longer necessary in relation to the purposes for which they were collected or otherwise used; (ii) if you withdraw your consent and there is no other legal ground for which we rely on for the continued use of your personal information; (iii) if you object to the use of your personal information (as set out below); (iv) if we have used your personal information unlawfully; or (v) if your personal information needs to be erased to comply with a legal obligation.

· Right to restrict the use of your personal information You have the right to suspend our use of your personal information in certain circumstances. For example (i) where you think your personal information is inaccurate and only for such period to enable us to verify the accuracy of your personal information; (ii) the use of your personal information is unlawful and you oppose the erasure of your personal information and request that it is suspended instead; (iii) we no longer need your personal information, but your personal information is required by you for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims; or (iv) you have objected to the use of your personal information and we are verifying whether our grounds for the use of your personal information override your objection.

· Right to object to the use of your personal information You have the right to object to the use of your personal information in certain circumstances. For example (i) where you have grounds relating to your particular situation and we use your personal information for our legitimate interests (or those of a third party); and (ii) if you object to the use of your personal information for direct marketing purposes.

· Right to data portability You have the right to obtain your personal information in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and for it to be transferred to another organization, where it is technically feasible. The right only applies where the use of your personal information is based on your consent or for the performance of a contract, and when the use of your personal information is carried out by automated (i.e., electronic) means.

· Right to withdraw consent You have the right to withdraw your consent at any time where we rely on consent to use your personal information.

· Right to complain to the relevant data protection authority You have the right to complain to the relevant data protection authority where you think we have not used your personal information in accordance with data protection law. You may lodge a complaint with the authority in the Member State of your habitual residence or of an alleged infringement of data protection law.

Notice to California Residents

This information in this section only applies to California residents. You can contact us if you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, including this section specific to California residents, or if you would like a printed copy of this Privacy Policy. You may also print a copy of this Privacy Policy by selecting the “Print” button in your web browser.

How We Collect and Use Personal Information

This section describes the personal information (as defined by the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 or the “CCPA”) we collected about the California residents in the last 12 months, the sources of that information, our business or commercial purposes for collecting the information, and the third parties with whom we shared that information. Please refer to the corresponding sections of this Privacy Policy for details on the following:

· What information do we collect and how is it collected? This section describes the categories of personal information we collected and the categories of sources from which the information was collected.

· How will we use your information and on what legal bases do we use personal information? This section describes the business or commercial purposes for which we collected the information.

· How is my information shared? This section lists the categories of third parties with whom we shared personal information.

Your Rights and How to Exercise Them

California residents have certain rights under the CCPA. Those rights may only apply in certain circumstances and may be subject to limitations or exceptions. A summary of those rights is provided below as well as information on how to exercise your rights. Please note that we will require certain identifying information about you as necessary for us to verify your request in accordance with applicable law.

· Right to Know. You have the right to know what personal information we collect, use, disclose and/or sell about you.

· Right to Delete. You have the right to request us to delete the personal information we collect or maintain about you. Please note that certain exceptions may apply to your right to delete information, such as when we must retain your information to comply with law. We will notify you if any such exceptions apply to your request.

· Right to Non-Discrimination. You have the right not to receive discriminatory treatment by us for exercising any of your rights under the CCPA. However, we may offer certain financial incentives, charge reasonable fees related to your requests, or deny your right to know, right to opt out of sale or right to deletion in accordance with applicable law.

How to Submit a Request to Know or Request to Delete

If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please email wfae@wfae.org and insert “California Privacy Rights Request” in the subject line. Please note that we may require certain identifying information about you when necessary to verify your request in accordance with applicable law. You can also write to us at:

WFAE

8801 J.M. Keynes Drive Suite 91

Charlotte, North Carolina 28262.

Attn: .[PD5]

How We Disclose Information

· We did not disclose personal information to third parties for their business or commercial purposes during the last 12 months.

· We do not and will not sell your personal information.

· We do not sell the personal information of minors under age 16.

Do-not-track disclosure; third-party tracking

Certain mechanisms may allow you to send web browser signals, known as “Do Not Track” (“DNT”) signals, indicating your choice to disable tracking on our Sites. We do not respond to browser do not track signals at this time. We may not be aware of or able to honor and respond to every such mechanism. More information about “do not track” is available at www.allaboutdnt.org concerning such information.

Third parties, other than our vendors (such as our website analytics provider), do not have authorization from us to track which websites you visited prior to and after visiting our Sites. That said, we cannot control third party tracking and there may be some third party tracking that occurs without our knowledge or consent.

Changes to our Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. We will notify you of such changes by posting the updated Privacy Policy on our Sites. When we post changes to this Privacy Policy, we will revise the “last updated” date found at the top of this Privacy Policy. Such changes to the Privacy Policy shall become effective upon posting. We recommend that you check this Privacy Policy periodically, to inform yourself of any changes to it. Your continued use of our Sites after any changes or revisions to this Privacy Policy will indicate your agreement with the terms of such revised Privacy Policy.

Contact information

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please feel free to reach us at wfae@wfae.org, or WFAE, 8801 J.M. Keynes Drive Suite 91, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262.