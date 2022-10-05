North Carolina state Senate and House candidates to participate in a forum on race and equity

Midterm elections are fast approaching in North Carolina. Voters will get a chance to meet several candidates who represent north Mecklenburg at the Cornelius Town Hall Thursday at 6:30 pm. It is the first of three forums being held this month to help achieve racial equity in the communities of Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville.

The upcoming forums are being organized by several nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to racial and equity issues. President Pam Jones of Unity In Community, one of the nonprofits participating in the event, says it is crucial to make sure voters are aligned with candidates who represent their interests.

“Democracy is on the line in this election,” Jones said. “And we want to make sure that we have informed, educated, motivated voters in our community.”

African Americans, Latinos and young people are among the key demographics that the forums are seeking to reach because they are targeted for voter suppression, according to Jones.

“It’s a rare opportunity that people get a chance to hear from candidates specifically about racial equity. Racial equity is an important issue for us. It’s something that we, the eight sponsoring organizations, all have as a critical part of our agenda,” said Jones. “And we want people to have an opportunity to participate in democracy. And actually, help us save democracy. Their votes can do that.”

A total of four candidates running from the state’s Senate and House will be at the first forum. The general public can expect to see Natasha Marcus from the Senate. As well as candidates: Christy Clark, Kelly Alexander and Mark Alan Cook from the House.

All forums are open to the general public in person and virtually. For in-person attendees, masks are required. Also, Spanish interpretation is available by request. All participants will be able to ask questions during the forum. Virtual attendees can register online at Unity In Community. Not sure of your voting district? Visit: https://www.nc.gov/living/voting.