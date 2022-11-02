Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people

A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions.

The order was signed by Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour on Wednesday and outlines several actions the state must take and deadlines it must meet — including that the state must stop sending people with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live in institutions within six years.

The case revolves around a woman named Samantha Rhoney, who was born with an intellectual disability, a movement disorder and other disabilities.

For many years, she lived at home with her family in Hickory, North Carolina, and received at-home care through the state's Medicaid system.

As she grew older, her at-home caretaker, Partners Health Management, began cutting back services through a process her attorneys called "fading," in which rehabilitation services are cut back once a patient is deemed "stabilized."

Her parents said they had no choice but to move their daughter, then 27, away from her home to the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center.

Her parents and other families with disabled children sued the state, arguing North Carolina was violating the Persons with Disabilities Act by unnecessarily institutionalizing people with disabilities.

The judge in the case agreed in a 2020 ruling and is now ordering North Carolina to take measurable steps to ensure people with intellectual or developmental disabilities can receive care at home or in a community setting if they choose.

The order requires the state to expand its at-home care network and move thousands of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities out of institutional settings within eight years if they prefer to live at home.

The state must also stop sending people with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live in institutions within six years — except for short-term stays or for stabilization.

In addition, North Carolina must hire more workers, known as direct support professionals, to administer community care.

North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services said it was considering whether to appeal to the decision and "remains committed to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live successful lives in the community."