Gantt Center celebrates third day of Kwanzaa, Ujima

Tuesday is the second day of Kwanzaa. It’s a holiday created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a Black Studies professor at California State University, as a way for African Americans to celebrate their culture, honor their ancestors and affirm their bonds to each other.

There are seven principles of Kwanzaa, celebrated over seven days. Tuesday is the second day and the principle is Kujichagulia, which means self-determination. On Wednesday, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture will have an event to celebrate the third day of Kwanzaa, Ujima — collective work and responsibility. "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn speaks with Afeni Grace, the Gantt Center’s public programs manager, who describes what people can expect.

Afeni Grace: We have three different experiences that are happening kind of in the celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. that touch on and celebrate Kwanzaa and celebrate Ujima in different ways. The first program that's happening from 6 to 7:30 is an interactive performance with Drums for Life. We are excited for them to open up and loudly and proudly celebrate the tenets of Kwanzaa in general, but specifically Ujima.

We'll also have a hands-on art experience with Kimberly Turner, who's also the founder of Elizabeth and Pearls, which is a jewelry line from 6:30 to 8:30. It's a drop in experience. And so while our guests are viewing our exhibitions, maybe taking a look at our museum store, they can drop in and create something and add to this collective piece.

And then finally, we have an informational from our wonderful partners, who we've been working with for years, Kwanzaa Charlotte. So they will give more details and really dive deeper into the Kwanzaa traditions and why it matters and why we should preserve them.

Gwendolyn Glenn: Now, Ujima, the collective work and responsibility, what are some of the ways that you have heard that people celebrate this particular principle of Kwanzaa in their homes?

Grace: People can celebrate it in different ways, like welcoming others into their homes, having dinner with others, right? Supporting giving to your local organizations and businesses. Also, it's generational, so grandparents, parents pass that on to their children. They educate their children about the larger community and why it's important and why we all have a responsibility to each other. And so that's really ways that you can celebrate it at home and beyond and really just being together and being aware of your place in your community.

Glenn: And briefly, tell us about the other principles and what they stand for.

Grace: Umoja is the first day, and that is unity. The second day is Kujichagulia, which is self-determination. Ujima, the third day that we are celebrating is collective work and responsibility. Ujamaa, which we celebrated last year, is cooperative economics. Nia, purpose; Kuumba, creativity and Imani, faith.

Glenn: I have a niece whose name is Nia Imani and we call her the Kwanzaa baby.

Grace: That's beautiful.

Glenn: And we in my family, we would celebrate, have big celebrations of Kwanzaa. And in terms of the gift-giving — tell us about that.

Grace: What I love about the gift-giving part of Kwanzaa is that it's to me, it feels more intentional. It's about the love and the thoughts behind the gift giving and Kwanzaa. And so that's really one of the things that I value the most. It's just the intention behind Kwanzaa every single day.

Glenn: And one thing with the gifts, we were always encouraged to buy something from an African American business or something that you made. One of my nieces one year, it was a poem. Another one did a dance. And they just love getting together, doing a little play. So sometimes it wasn't something that you went out and bought, but it was something that 'this is my gift to the family.'

Grace: It's beautiful. And I'm just happy to be able to share that with others that I don't think we are collectively fully aware of, like the depth and the beauty of Kwanzaa.

Glenn: And I'm sure you guys will have the mat. Describe that and how it will look when people come in. A lot of people might not be aware of that.

Grace: It's interesting because we've done different workshops where we've created the mat and so Kwanzaa Charlotte, they will have the kind of entire setup. So like with the Kinara and the and even like the Mazao. Kinara is the candle holder, the Seven Candles, which represent the seven tenants of Kwanzaa. Mazao is the fruit that represents the harvest and celebrating the harvest.

Glenn: And you mentioned the Kinara with the seven candles representing the principles, they're red, black and green. And when we would have our celebrations, the younger ones loved, you know, each day you light a different candle. It was like, who gets to light the candle today? That was a big, exciting moment for them to light the different candles.

Grace: It's beautiful. And I just love how you're mentioning the little ones, that this is a tradition that is important to them, especially in their formative years. It's crucial that it's a multi-generational celebration because that's how we preserve and that's how we continue to pass it on. So it's something that the little ones will definitely enjoy.

Glenn: Yeah. And it's a time too to talk about Black history and, as you say, to talk about those principles as well.

Grace: Absolutely.

Glenn: Any suggestions? Anything else you'd like to add to the public, people who might be thinking about having a Kwanzaa celebration for the first time?

Grace: I would say, of course, do a bit of research. But I would also say make it your own and make it something for your family which will be unique to you. The energy behind it is everything. And so when you make it your own, there's so much life into it, so much love, and you never know what comes from that. And so that's what I would say.