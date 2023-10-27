‘You can be everything’: Charlotte adult swim students dive into lifeguard training

A shortage of lifeguards is a nationwide problem. In Charlotte, a program that teaches adults to swim is equipping its swimmers with the skill set to fill the void — and challenging stereotypes.

Brandon King knelt over a mannequin inside a co-working space in Camp North End earlier this month. Hands sandwiched on top of each other, he pressed down on the mannequin's chest, accompanied by the beat of a machine that instructs King on how to perform CPR.

King is training to become a lifeguard with a group from Evolutionary Aquatics, a primarily Black club that teaches adults how to swim. King initially joined the swim club because he didn’t want to miss out on participating in water activities when on trips with his wife.

“It was something that we wanted to do to enjoy vacations, and I didn’t want to be bounded by things,” King said. “So, learning how to swim was about not being bound by water and being able to break through that fear.”

At age 39, he learned how to swim. Now, King and a group of women are going through an American Red Cross course facilitated by Evolutionary Aquatics. King, who lives in the University City area, says he decided to enroll in the course after being unable to practice swimming because of a shortage of lifeguards on duty at a public pool. He doesn’t want others to have the same experience.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE A group of Evolutionary Aquatics swimmers practice performing CPR on baby and adult-size mannequins as part of the lifeguard training.

“Sometimes the pool would be shut down because they only had one lifeguard, and I couldn’t go and swim,” King said. “So, being able to contribute and make sure that doesn’t happen to other people trying to learn how to swim or just trying to get their skills in is something I find personally fulfilling.”

King intends to volunteer as a lifeguard for Evolutionary Aquatics and other local pools when he becomes certified. Ame Guy is the association director of Aquatics for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, which has 33 pools across five counties. Guy said the shortage of lifeguards has been a problem for years.

“There’s been a nationwide shortage of lifeguards for the past 8 to 10 years,” Guy said. “But after COVID, it has been two times worse than we’ve ever seen it.”

The shortage contributed to the YMCA of Greater Charlotte shortening its pool hours.

“This summer and currently, we are just now getting back to space where our pools are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. without having to be closed from 12 to 4,” Guy said. “And I can’t even say that is the case for all 33 of our pools.”

Celeste Thompson is one of the women in the course. She said the presence of Black lifeguards can help fight stereotypes about Black people’s ability to swim.

“(It) informs people that Black people do swim, and not only do they swim, but they swim well and they lifeguard,” Thompson said. “So, I think it helps the younger generations to see, aww, Black people do swim, and they do lifeguard, so this is something I can also do, participate in, or aspire to do.”

Another part of the course revolves around practicing maneuvers. At West Charlotte High School a few days later, King used a rescue tube to practice rescuing another swimmer in the pool.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Brandon King (far left) wears a white swim cap as he practices using a rescue tube to pull another swimmer out of the water.

Nadine Ford is the executive director of Evolutionary Aquatics. A range of swimmers train at Evolutionary Aquatics, from beginners to advanced. Ford said the lifeguard course provides people with an opportunity to continue to challenge themselves.

“This is just another level. We have a progression: you can be a swimmer, you can be a coach, you can be a lifeguard, you can be everything,” Ford said. “This is a progression, plus this helps the instructors. So, you're not just an instructor, but you're also a lifeguard because, you know, you can never have too many lifeguards.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Michelle Jennings Bruton holds a 10-pound diving brick in the air as she treads water as part of the lifeguard training.

The program also challenges the common picture of lifeguards as teenagers or college students working a summer job. Sixty-seven-year-old Michelle Jennings Bruton has progressed through Evolutionary Aquatics’ different levels.

As part of her training, Bruton swam about 20 yards to retrieve a 10-pound weight. Bruton then treaded water as she carried the weight above her head to the pool deck, all in under a minute. Bruton, who is retired, said the training is helping her in multiple ways.

“It's definitely helping me health-wise; it's helping me stay fit, which is what I definitely need. It's helping me to keep my body moving,” Bruton said. “I didn't want to be one of those people who retired and just lay on the couch all day; that's not me. I wanted to find something to do, and I realized this is what I really like to do; this is a passion for me.”

After the training, Bruton and the group will be required to go through a series of tests to receive their certification. Tests will evaluate their swimming endurance and ability to give first aid to potential casualties and perform CPR.