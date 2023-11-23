'A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show' comes to Charlotte to highlight 'an orchestra of creativity'

This weekend, Charlotte will host “A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show,” an event that will display and celebrate the work of over 70 Black female artists.

The show will make its fourth appearance in Charlotte on Sunday. The event is designed to provide a platform for Black female artists who might otherwise be overlooked. Earlier this year, “A Marvelous Black Boy Art Show,” a companion show to the one for Black women, came to Charlotte for the first time, displaying the work of about 40 Black male artists. Joshua Love, curator of both shows, said the public can expect to see a diverse range of art and artists.

“They are going to see a colorful tapestry of all kinds of mediums of art,” Love said. “So, from painters to digital artists to sculptures, to fashion gurus, it will just be an orchestra of creativity when it comes to Black women and what they put their hands to.”

Love held his first show in an Atlanta church in 2019 to celebrate a group of female artists he knew were going unrecognized. Since then, A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show has traveled to more than 25 U.S. cities. As well as supporting Black women, Love said the shows naturally spark conversations.

“Conversations surrounding race, politics, and spirituality, I think those organically come out of the show. It’s not something we necessarily intend to happen,” Love said. “I think that art encourages it. I think that’s the power of art. Art and music are one of the only things that can encourage such a variety of different topics.”

The exhibition is this Sunday, Nov. 26, from 4-10 p.m. at the QC Sound Stage, located at 3049 Scott Futrell Drive. Tickets can be purchased here.