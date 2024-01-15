© 2024 WFAE
YMCA of Greater Charlotte works to 'carry Dr. King's legacy forward' at annual celebration

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published January 15, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte hosts its 30th annual MLK holiday celebration.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte honored Martin Luther King, Jr., at its 30th annual celebration of the holiday to commemorate his birthday, drums echoing inside the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown as people gathered for a prayer breakfast.

Niambi Goings, executive director of the McCrorey YMCA, said the event serves as a reminder to continue to inform others about Dr. King’s impact on society.

“It is important that we carry Dr. King’s legacy forward. It is important that we make sure our future generations are aware of the work that he did, and how they can use that to move their lives forward," Goings said. "And then, I think it’s always good to have opportunities to come together, reconnect, reset and remember why we do what we do.”

This year, the focus was on uniting and collaborating with different people and organizations.

The event included guest speaker Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina.

Gwendolyn Glenn

The group Drums 4 Life wears African attire from Ghana as they perform at the MLK celebration.
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
Proceeds from the event will support the McCrorey YMCA, located on Beatties Ford Road. It’s in a low-income community designated as one of the city’s Corridors of Opportunity.

“These communities are our home to so many of our young people, bright minds, ideas, and really what they need is the opportunity and the resources to be able to bring their thought, visions, and initiative to pass," Goings said.

Donations will go toward providing job opportunities for youth and supporting the McCrorey YMCA's senior programs.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health and Wells Fargo.
