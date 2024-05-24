© 2024 WFAE

The debate over "LatinX" and how words get adopted — or not

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 24, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT

New terms — like LatinX — are often pushed by activists to promote a more equitable world. But linguist John McWhorter says trying to enforce new words to speed up social change tends to backfire.

About John McWhorter

null is an associate professor in the Slavic Department at Columbia University. He is the host of the podcast null and New York Times columnist.

McWhorter has written more than twenty books including null, null and null. He earned his B.A. from Rutgers, his M.A. from New York University, and his Ph.D. in linguistics from Stanford.

