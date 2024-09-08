Becoming an involved neighbor can heal 'gentrification guilt'

Today, we hear a conversation about gentrification in one of Charlotte’s historic neighborhoods. Seversville, just west of uptown, sprung up as a white neighborhood in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, before housing more African Americans from the 1960s onward.

Among them was Annetta Foard. She now gives history tours of the neighborhood with local historian Tom Hanchett. The two friends talked about how the neighborhood is going through a new period of change, and a possible solution to "gentrification guilt."

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.