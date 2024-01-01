Share Your Story of Joy with WFAE
WFAE wants to hear from you! In the midst of all the conflict in the world, what activities are bringing you joy, comfort, or happiness?
Record a brief voice memo and email it to myvoice@wfae.org for a chance to hear your voice on WFAE’s airwaves.
Instructions:
Find a quiet place to record and open a recording app on your phone. Most iPhones come with a Voice Memo app pre-downloaded. Android users can download free versions of Easy Voice Recorder or Simple Voice Recorder.
Speak in full sentences, and tell us about an activity that brings you joy, such as a hobby, a volunteer activity, or a special ritual with a loved one.
30 seconds to a minute is a perfect length. Be sure to include your full name and where you live. We look forward to hearing from you!
Do you have a story idea you’d like to share with us? You can also get in contact by filling out this form.