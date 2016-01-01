© 2020 WFAE
Ask Me Another
Ask Me Another on WFAE
Saturday afternoons at noon

For an hour, listeners can play along as Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg puts questions to a rotating band of puzzle gurus, audience members and special mystery guests, who then takes a turn in the contestant's chair facing trivia games written especially for him or her. What you'll hear resembles the casual intimacy of game night at a friend's house: one where scores are forgotten in favor of hilarious gaffes.

Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.