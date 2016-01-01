Ask Me Another on WFAE

Saturday afternoons at noon

For an hour, listeners can play along as Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg puts questions to a rotating band of puzzle gurus, audience members and special mystery guests, who then takes a turn in the contestant's chair facing trivia games written especially for him or her. What you'll hear resembles the casual intimacy of game night at a friend's house: one where scores are forgotten in favor of hilarious gaffes.

Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.