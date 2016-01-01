Sundays from 1-2 p.m.

PRX and The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) co-produce the nationally distributed Reveal radio show and podcast. Reveal features CIR's reporting, as well as stories from public radio stations and a wide range of media partners, both nonprofit and commercial.

Award-winning journalists hold the powerful accountable and reveal government fraud and waste of taxpayer funds, human rights violations, environmental degradation and threats to public safety. Reveal journalists consistently shine a bright light on injustice and protect the most vulnerable in our society.

From the San Francisco Bay Area epicenter of technological and creative innovation, Reveal's reporting ignites real-world change as evidenced by civil and criminal investigations, new laws and policies, the instigation of public discourse and solutions-oriented community action.