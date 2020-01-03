Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen on WFAE

The last episode of the program aired 3/1/2020 on WFAE.

The Peabody Award-winning "Studio 360 with Kurt Andersen," from PRI and WNYC, is public radio’s smart and surprising guide to what's happening in pop culture and the arts. Each week, Kurt Andersen introduces you to the people who are creating and shaping our culture. Life is busy - so let "Studio 360" steer you to the must-see movie this weekend, the next book for your nightstand, or the song that will change your life.