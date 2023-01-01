SAT • 10PM-11PM

The Arts Hour brings you the best in global arts in a weekly showcase of rich arts, culture and entertainment stories from across the BBC and broadcasters around the world. This program reaches places beyond most tuning dials and taps into stories, personalities and big global debates.

Plus, several times each year The Arts Hour heads out to one of the world’s culture centers, meeting big-name local talent and exploring the burning issues in culture. The show provides an introduction to the city, features live music and comedy, and presents a rich panel conversation in front of a live audience.