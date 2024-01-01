SouthBound Live
WFAE has brought together some of Charlotte's leading thinkers for a two-part series of SouthBound Live on the future of the city.
SouthBound host Tommy Tomlinson will ask panelists about education, the environment, planning, immigration, the arts and other areas that have an impact on how Charlotte grows from here.
Join us at one or both sessions on Feb. 22 and March 28 at WFAE's Center for Community and Civic Engagement. And bring your questions for the Q&A at the end of each discussion.
February 22 - panelists include:
- Sil Ganzó, executive director of OurBridge, a nonprofit that provides after-school and summer programs to immigrant children
- Crystal Hill, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
- John Searby, executive director of the Catawba Riverkeepers and executive director of Stowe Botanical Gardens
March 28 - panelists include:
Charis Blackmon, executive director of the West Side Community Land Trust
- Alyson Craig, director of Charlotte's Planning, Design and Development, and one of the architects of the 2040 Plan
- Monique Douglas, engagement director of the Brooklyn Collective, an arts organization dedicated to accelerating inclusivity and economic mobility.