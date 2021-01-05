Charlotte Checkers Opt Out Of Season

Officials with the Charlotte Checkers announced today that the team is opting out of the upcoming 2020 -2021 American Hockey League season, which begins on Feb. 5.

The hockey club cited the inability to have fans due to the recent spike of local COVID-19 cases as well as player safety concerns and travel challenges as the main reasons for not playing this season. The team also noted fans would not be allowed to attend games at Bojangles Coliseum.

This would have been the Checkers' first season under a new parent club, the Florida Panthers.

Team officials say they will turn their focus to preparing for the start of the 2021-22 AHL season.