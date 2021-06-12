© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Wingate Baseball Wins D2 National Title, Knocking Off Top-Seeded Central Missouri

WFAE | By WFAE
Published June 12, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT
Wingate Baseball
@WU_Bulldogs
/
Twitter

Wingate University's baseball team won its first Division II national title, knocking off top-ranked Central Missouri 5-3 on Saturday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary.

The Bulldogs, 39-13, went ahead 4-3 in the fifth inning and held on for the school's second national title, overall. Wingate's only other Division II championship was the 2016 men's soccer team.

Wingate lost its first game in the College World Series tournament, becoming the first team since 2005 to win the title after doing so. The Bulldogs won five straight elimination games.

Tags

SportsWingate Universitybaseball
WFAE
See stories by WFAE