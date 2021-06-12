Wingate Baseball Wins D2 National Title, Knocking Off Top-Seeded Central Missouri
Wingate University's baseball team won its first Division II national title, knocking off top-ranked Central Missouri 5-3 on Saturday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary.
🏆🏆NATIONAL CHAMPS🏆🏆— Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) June 12, 2021
It’s been a long ride but 2021 belongs to @WingateBaseball and the bus is coming home with the @NCAAD2 national championship!!#OneDog #WINgate pic.twitter.com/qktmAPm10K
The Bulldogs, 39-13, went ahead 4-3 in the fifth inning and held on for the school's second national title, overall. Wingate's only other Division II championship was the 2016 men's soccer team.
That National Championship feeling@WingateBaseball #WINgate pic.twitter.com/GDEAQgYdqH— Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) June 12, 2021
Wingate lost its first game in the College World Series tournament, becoming the first team since 2005 to win the title after doing so. The Bulldogs won five straight elimination games.
HISTORIC stuff from @WingateBaseball— Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) June 12, 2021
The first team since 2005 to win the @NCAADII baseball title after losing the first game!!
Only the 3rd team to ever do it in an 8-team field!
The 'Dogs just won FIVE STRAIGHT elimination games against top-15 opponents!#OneDog #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/zB4e2qWBo9