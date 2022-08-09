© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Serena Williams says she intends to retire from tennis after the U.S. Open

By Bill Chappell
Published August 9, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
Serena Williams, shown here in Australia in 2014, has announced that she is retiring from tennis after the U.S. Open.
Bradley Kanaris
/
Getty Images
Serena Williams, shown here in Australia in 2014, has announced that she is retiring from tennis after the U.S. Open.

Serena Williams, the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is retiring from tennis after this summer's U.S. Open. Williams, 40, announced her plan Tuesday on Vogue magazine's website.

"I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams said.

She attributed the decision to the competing urges of wanting another child while also facing off with the world's best tennis players.

"I'm going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis," Williams said, adding a message to her fans: "And I'm going to miss you."
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format


Sports
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell