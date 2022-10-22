Charlotte Hoops Challenge returns for its 13th year

High school basketball will soon be back in action in North Carolina as the Charlotte Hoops Challenge tournament returns for its 13th year on Nov. 25 - Nov. 26 at Harding University High School.

The CHC was established in 2010 by now retired South Mecklenburg High School girl's basketball coach Cristie Mitchell and current Harding University High School Athletic Director O. Jermaine Walker, who has 25 years of experience coaching high school and AAU basketball.

According to the event's organizers, the tournament is the only nationally recognized Thanksgiving tournament in North Carolina and attracts hundreds of college coaches, scouts, and media. In addition, organizers say that many players have received scholarship offers at the event.

The event has also provided for the surrounding communities and given back to the game of basketball among other charitable endeavors. According to their website, over the past 13 years, the CHC has donated money to Samaritan's Feet, collected bottled water and canned food for flood victims in Columbia, South Carolina, helped AAU teams to go to Nationals, helped kids go to camps that they could not afford to attend, supported grassroots basketball programs, given scholarship money to a deserving senior for college and sponsored a free coaches clinic.

Over the years, the tournament has featured many hoops stars including current professional players like Andrew Wiggins (NBA/Golden State Warriors), Joel Embiid (NBA/Philadelphia 76ers), Grant Williams (NBA/Boston Celtics), Bam Adebayo (NBA/Miami Heat), Jamal Murray (NBA/Denver Nuggets), Maya Caldwell (WNBA/Atlanta Dream), A'ja Wilson (WNBA/Las Vegas Aces) and Stephanie Watts (WNBA/Chicago Sky) to name a few.

In just the second year of the tournament, current Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan made an appearance as a fan to see his nephew Justin Jordan who played for Davidson Day School.

This year's tournament will feature several girl's and boy's basketball teams like Jay M. Robinson, Myers Park, South Mecklenburg and East Mecklenburg high schools, Providence Day School, Concord Academy, Charlotte Latin and many others during the two-day tournament.

It will also be a chance for high school basketball fans to see some of the best talents in the state. Players like combo-guard Silas Demary, Jr. (Combine Academy), Mekhi Grant (Combine Academy), center Riley Allenspach (Providence Day School), guard Reese Wilson (Myers Park) and forward Tatum Bowen ( 1 of 1 Prep) are all expected to play in this year's tournament.

The tournament has received national recognition as one of the top 10 high school basketball events held in the country by MaxPreps and ESPN. You can find more information about the tournament at charlottehoopschallenge.com.