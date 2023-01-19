© 2023 WFAE
Sports

Anton Walkes, Charlotte FC defender, dies at 25

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST
IMG_6061.jpg
Charlotte Football Club
/
Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Anton Walkes, a defender who played for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a boating accident in Miami. He was 25.

He was in Florida with the team preparing for the upcoming season. According to the Miami Herald, Walkes was injured in a boating accident near the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday.

Walkes began his career in England with the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. He joined the MLS in 2020 with Atlanta United FC. Last year, he started 21 games and had 23 appearances for Charlotte FC.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said team owner David Tepper. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

This is a developing story.

Sports Charlotte FCSportsNational & International Obituaries
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
