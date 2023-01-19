Anton Walkes, Charlotte FC defender, dies at 25

Anton Walkes, a defender who played for Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC, died Thursday from injuries he sustained in a boating accident in Miami. He was 25.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023

He was in Florida with the team preparing for the upcoming season. According to the Miami Herald, Walkes was injured in a boating accident near the Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday.

There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. pic.twitter.com/9S7hT3fMiM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) January 19, 2023

Walkes began his career in England with the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. He joined the MLS in 2020 with Atlanta United FC. Last year, he started 21 games and had 23 appearances for Charlotte FC.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” said team owner David Tepper. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

This is a developing story.