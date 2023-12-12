Charlotte FC hires former Premier League coach Dean Smith

Charlotte FC has hired its third head coach in three years: former Premier League manager Dean Smith.

Premier League pedigree has arrived in the Queen City! ⚽️👑



Dean Smith is #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/3MtvuPhQjn — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) December 12, 2023

On Tuesday, Charlotte posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short video hinting at the hiring.

The video showed emojis that relate to Smith’s managerial career in England. Smith began coaching at Walsall FC in 2011 and coached there until 2015.

In 2018, Smith became the manager of Aston Villa, which at the time was in the English Football League Championship. He coached the team to fifth place and defeated Derby County, 2-1, to earn a promotion to the Premier League.

He was most recently manager for Leicester City, which was relegated to the English Football League Championship.

The first message from the head coach is for y'all 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/pheXe3PbJ7 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) December 12, 2023

Smith also played professionally in England as a center back from 1989 to 2005. During his time as a player he played 566 games and scored 54 goals.