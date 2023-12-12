© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte FC hires former Premier League coach Dean Smith

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
Charlotte Football Club
/
Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC has hired its third head coach in three years: former Premier League manager Dean Smith.

On Tuesday, Charlotte posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a short video hinting at the hiring.

The video showed emojis that relate to Smith’s managerial career in England. Smith began coaching at Walsall FC in 2011 and coached there until 2015.

In 2018, Smith became the manager of Aston Villa, which at the time was in the English Football League Championship. He coached the team to fifth place and defeated Derby County, 2-1, to earn a promotion to the Premier League.

He was most recently manager for Leicester City, which was relegated to the English Football League Championship.

Smith also played professionally in England as a center back from 1989 to 2005. During his time as a player he played 566 games and scored 54 goals.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Sports Charlotte FCSports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.