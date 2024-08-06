© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte's premier golf event has a new sponsor: Truist

WFAE
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:01 PM EDT

Truist Financial Corporation has officially signed a seven-year sponsorship deal with the Quail Hollow Club. This agreement comes after Wells Fargo dropped its long-standing title sponsorship of the PGA Tour event, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship. The south Charlotte course will host the PGA Championship in 2025; the newly named Truist Championship will be played there for the first time in 2026.
Sports