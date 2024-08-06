Charlotte's premier golf event has a new sponsor: Truist

Truist Financial Corporation has officially signed a seven-year sponsorship deal with the Quail Hollow Club. This agreement comes after Wells Fargo dropped its long-standing title sponsorship of the PGA Tour event, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship. The south Charlotte course will host the PGA Championship in 2025; the newly named Truist Championship will be played there for the first time in 2026.

A new crown jewel for the Queen City! We're proud to be the new title sponsor of the Charlotte-based event, the @TruistChamp. Through our exciting, purpose-driven partnership with the @PGATOUR, we’ll create community experiences and programs that will drive a positive impact in… https://t.co/za8hPNNra9 — Truist (@TruistNews) August 6, 2024