Carolina Panthers win in Munich

The Carolina Panthers won their second game in a row in Munich against the New York Giants, 20-17, in overtime on Sunday morning. Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro drilled a 36-yard field goal to give the Panthers their third win of the season. During a press conference, head coach Dave Canales said Pineiro took a normal approach to the game-winning field goal.

"I just let Eddy be Eddyu. He went out there, he had his process, he went through it just like he would on any other kick. And we always talk about, you know, the bigger the moment, the smaller the focus, focus on your fundamentals, take your approach the same way you do every time and he got it done for us. So I'm really proud," he said.

The Panthers are off this week and will return to Bank of America Stadium to take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The Panthers had an outstanding game on the ground with running back Chuba Hubbard as the leading rusher with 153 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Bryce Young said the combination of the run and offensive line helped the Panthers win.

"It helped us out a lot," he said.

Despite the win, Canales said he’s not ready to name a starting QB for the team’s next game.

"We'll take all the information, we'll do all that, but Bryce certainly is making a statement to all of us. And so, you know, I, I, I can't, I just can't tell you how proud I am of just weekly progress. And that's the goal for all of us<" he said.

Young said that despite his being benched and the team’s other struggles, the Panthers haven’t given up.

"It hasn't been, always the, the prettiest. Hasn't been perfect, but just us being able to stick together,, you know, trusting each other, play for each other, I think has just been the biggest thing that stood out," he said.