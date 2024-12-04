Charlotte FC unveils new pitch to create more safe spots for children to play the sport

Charlotte FC unveiled a new soccer field on Tuesday as part of its initiative to provide a safe place for more children to play the sport.

A few dozen kids kicked a ball around on a new mini-turf pitch at Whitewater Academy Tuesday afternoon. It’s the 14th pitch the club has launched in the Charlotte area since 2021. A few of them are at CMS elementary schools like this one that largely serve kids from low-income families.

CC Schott, who is Charlotte FC's community engagement manager, says the club has partnered with Ally, the team’s sponsor, to provide books and staff for a soccer-based afterschool program at the school.

“We are really aiming to pour into these Title I schools. Giving kids access to good play time, a great game, and the ability to build their home libraries," Schott said.

Charlotte FC’s goal is to build and launch a total of 22 mini-pitches for adults and children across the Carolinas over the next couple of years.