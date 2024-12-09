Charlotte 49ers hire new football coach
The Charlotte 49ers are set to introduce their new head football coach on Monday. Tim Albin is two-time conference coach of the year at Ohio University. His team just won the Mid-American Conference championship with a 10-3 record.
The 49ers fired former head coach Biff Poggi after a disappointing pair of seasons.
