Charlotte to host Black College Invitational Championship tournament that spotlights HBCU athletes

A basketball tournament designed to spotlight college athletes from historically Black colleges and universities is set to take place in Charlotte this week.

The inaugural Black College Invitational Championship tournament will be held at Bojangles Coliseum, with Division I and II teams from four HBCU conferences. Eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete for the title of the Black College Basketball Champion.

“The main thing is providing exposure for our institutions. One, providing individuals with the opportunity to get a glimpse into HBCU athletics,” said Wes Bellamy, one of the organizers behind the event. "Getting an opportunity to see what the culture is truly about. We’ll have bands. We’ll have dance teams.”

Teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association are also expected to be part of the tournament. The CIAA basketball tournament was held in Charlotte until it moved to Baltimore after the 2020 season. Part of the reason behind the move was complaints of price gouging at hotels .

Charlotte is trying to lure the CIAA back.

Bellamy says that absence is a big reason for holding the Black College Invitational Championship in Charlotte.

"We know there’s a thirst for post-season HBCU basketball to come back to the Queen City, and we're looking to fill that void,” Bellamy said.

The opening game is set to take place on Thursday.