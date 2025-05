The Carolina Hurricanes are moving on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after beating the New Jersey Devils 5-4 in double overtime Tuesday night in Raleigh. The Canes trailed 3-0 before rallying. Sebastian Aho scored the winning goal. The Hurricanes will now face the winner of the series between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens. Washington leads the best-of-seven matchup three games to one.