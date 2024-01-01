StoryCorps Returns To Charlotte!

WFAE is thrilled to welcome the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to Charlotte April 25 to May 24!

On the Road Since 2005: The StoryCorps Mobile Tour

Since 2005, StoryCorps has been visiting cities and towns across the country to record the conversations between people who live there. They partner with local public radio stations, cultural institutions, and community-based organizations to get the word out and invite participants to visit the StoryCorps Mobile Tour.

In a StoryCorps interview, you and a partner of your choosing can record a meaningful conversation about anything important to you. You can interview a loved one about their life, or have them interview you. You can record with a friend or colleague to talk about shared experiences, memories or passions. You can also use the time to reflect on people or events that have played a significant role in your life.

Your opportunity to register for a free interview slot is coming soon! Keep watching this page — or listen to WFAE — for the announcement that the schedule has gone live!

About StoryCorps

StoryCorps is a national nonprofit that records, preserves and shares the stories of everyday people. Since 2003, they have recorded over 80,000 interviews, amassing the largest collection of human voices in their archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. StoryCorps is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.