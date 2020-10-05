© 2020 WFAE
A State Divided: HB2 And Trangender Rights

  • In this photo taken Thursday, May 12, 2016, signage is seen outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. The state's in a legal battle over a state law requiring transgender people to use the public restroom matching the sex of their birth.
    HB2: How Did We Get Here?
    Elizabeth Baier
    ,
    A year ago, state legislators passed House Bill 2, a controversial law that almost immediately set off a national debate about public safety, common...
  • A composite photo of former Gov. Pat McCrory (left) and current Gov. Roy Cooper (right) during the final gubernatorial debate on October 18, 2016.
    HB2's Impact: Politics
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    One year ago, House Bill 2 moved through the General Assembly and was signed into law by Governor Pat McCrory. A frenzied political day amplified...
  • A young soccer fan poses for a photo in front of a giant inflatable soccer ball outside of WakeMed Soccer Park prior to the NCAA Women's College Cup final between Penn State and Duke in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.
    HB2's Impact: Business
    Jason deBruyn
    ,
    Legislators have spent much of the past year - even the last few weeks - posturing on House Bill 2's pros and cons, without any action. But perhaps the...
  • In this photo taken Thursday, May 5, 2016 JoaquÃ­n CarcaÃ±o is shown at his home in Carrboro, N.C. CarcaÃ±o, a 27-year-old transgender man, works for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After HB2 passed, he found himself in a difficult.
    HB2's Impact: Legal
    Rusty Jacobs
    ,
    Politically, and economically, the question swirling around HB2 is when. When—or will—the legislature reach consensus and repeal the controversial law?...
  • Hunter Schafer poses with parents Katy and Mac on the front porch of their Raleigh, N.C., home on Friday, May 13, 2016. The 17-year-old transgender youth is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against North Carolina's recently enacted House Bill 2.
    HB2's Impact: Schools
    Jess Clark
    ,
    At the heart of the HB2 court case is the question of which bathroom and locker room transgender students are allowed to use in public schools. For one...
  • In this photo taken Thursday, May 5, 2016 Payton McGarry is reflected in the entrance at his workplace, Replacements Ltd. in McLeansville, N.C.
    What Science Tells Us About Gender Identity
    Elizabeth Baier
    ,
    After state legislators passed House Bill 2 last year, transgender rights took center stage in North Carolina - and across the United States.