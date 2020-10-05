-
Union County commissioners will move to dissolve the board that oversees the county’s Division of Social Services, according to one commissioner in a…
-
In the week since the Union County sheriff’s office charged a Monroe couple with handcuffing an 11-year-old boy by the ankle to their front porch, we know…
-
The Monroe couple charged with child abuse for allegedly handcuffing an 11-year-old boy to their front porch with a dead chicken tied around his neck are…
-
Bond was set for about $500,000 each for the Monroe couple charged with child abuse for allegedly handcuffing an 11-year-old boy by the ankle to their…