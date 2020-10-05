airport authority

-
The City of Charlotte has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to decide who will run Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The letter comes weeks…
A North Carolina judge has ruled that the Charlotte City Council may continue managing Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. The decision comes after…
The State of North Carolina faced off against the City of Charlotte in court today, once again, about who should control Charlotte-Douglas airport. A…
The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill that could strip control of Charlotte Douglas Airport from the city council and end a year-long legal impasse…
A committee of North Carolina lawmakers has passed legislation to end the impasse over who controls Charlotte Douglas International airport.The question…
The usual holiday bustle is picking up at Charlotte Douglas, but behind the scenes a power struggle between city and state lawmakers continues. A…
Governor Pat McCrory said Monday he supports the Charlotte City Council position in the fight with state lawmakers over control of Charlotte Douglas…