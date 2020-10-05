airport commission

-
The fight over the Charlotte airport appears permanently stuck. The Federal Aviation Administration essentially confirms that by refusing to give the…
-
The City of Charlotte has asked the Federal Aviation Administration to decide who will run Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The letter comes weeks…
-
The State of North Carolina faced off against the City of Charlotte in court today, once again, about who should control Charlotte-Douglas airport. A…
-
The Charlotte city council met behind closed doors Monday night with its lawyers to discuss, once again, the ongoing lawsuit against state lawmakers and…
-
The state legislature has successfully passed another effort to wrest Charlotte Douglas airport from City Council control.The fight over who controls the…
-
The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill that could strip control of Charlotte Douglas Airport from the city council and end a year-long legal impasse…
-
A committee of North Carolina lawmakers has passed legislation to end the impasse over who controls Charlotte Douglas International airport.The question…
-
The usual holiday bustle is picking up at Charlotte Douglas, but behind the scenes a power struggle between city and state lawmakers continues. A…
-
Governor Pat McCrory said Monday he supports the Charlotte City Council position in the fight with state lawmakers over control of Charlotte Douglas…