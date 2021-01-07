© 2021 WFAE
Attack On The Capitol

On Jan. 6, supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, clashing with Capitol Police, damaging property, breaking into the Senate chamber and offices, and forcing the House and Senate into lockdown. They were challenging the tallying of Electoral College votes that affirmed and declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Four people died in the chaos, more than 50 people were arrested and at least a dozen officers were injured.
