Attack On The Capitol

On Jan. 6, supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, clashing with Capitol Police, damaging property, breaking into the Senate chamber and offices, and forcing the House and Senate into lockdown. They were challenging the tallying of Electoral College votes that affirmed and declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Four people died in the chaos, more than 50 people were arrested and at least a dozen officers were injured.
Former president Donald Trump has hired Butch Bowers of South Carolina to represent him in his Senate impeachment trial that will begin the week of Feb. 8.
The chamber has the power to expel or censure members for their conduct, though it's a rare occurrence. Only 24 have received such sanctions since 1780.
The FBI says it has arrested a North Carolina man for storming the U.S. Capitol during a siege by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Some 25,000 National Guard members are in the city where insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol just two weeks ago.
The Senate majority leader's remarks are his strongest against the president since the Jan. 6 riot.
In an interview with the John Locke Foundation, Thom Tillis said he hasn't read the article of impeachment against President Trump, and didn't say how he will vote.
Eight alleged members of extremist groups were charged in the past week in connection with the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.
The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a South Carolina man who who authorities say was photographed storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
A witness, identified as a former romantic partner of the woman, says she intended to sell the computer to a Russian friend, who planned to then pass it to the Kremlin's foreign intelligence service.
Amid all the chaos of the Trump presidency, he has been consistent in his fixation on emphasizing and protecting his own manhood. Rioters at the Capitol reflected that attitude on Jan. 6.