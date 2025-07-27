-
A recent Mecklenburg County survey found that more people are living on the streets now than at any time since 2010. In part one of WFAE’s series, we spoke to those people and covered the death of a man who was living on the streets until he was found dead in uptown. In part two, WFAE looks at how the county and shelter programs are responding to this complex challenge.
