Later today, the US Senate is expected to vote on extending long term unemployment benefits. If passed, the bill will move to the House of…
North Carolina is on pace to pay back its huge debt to the federal government for unemployment insurance by the end of next year. That's largely because…
Almost 151,000 low-income people in Mecklenburg County will have less money for food this month.That's because of federal cuts to the food stamp program…
A bill to drastically cut unemployment benefits and slightly raise business taxes has cleared its last major hurdle in North Carolina. Republicans behind…
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Republican effort to overhaul North Carolina's unemployment system and speed up repayment of $2.5 billion owed to the federal…
Governor Pat McCrory said one of the first bills he plans to sign into law will overhaul the state’s unemployment insurance system. McCrory is in favor of…
A North Carolina legislative committee approved a plan Tuesday to cut unemployment benefits and raise taxes on some businesses. Republicans behind the…