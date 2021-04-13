-
Officials said Kim Potter mistook her handgun for her Taser. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
-
The family, joined by their lawyer Benjamin Crump and George Floyd's relatives, questioned why police felt the need to use force, in the form of a Taser or gun, on Wright.
-
The resignations of Kim Potter, who fired her gun at Wright, and Chief Tim Gannon come after the city council passed a resolution calling for them to be relieved of duty.
-
Police clashed with protesters for a second night in Brooklyn Center, Minn., as outrage spread across the U.S. over Wright's death at the hands of an officer who meant to use her Taser, officials say.
-
The president delivered short remarks on the officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, which led to protests overnight in Minnesota.
-
The Brooklyn Center, Minn., officer who is said to have shot Wright is Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran. Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer meant to deploy a Taser — but pulled a gun instead.